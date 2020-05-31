FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About 500 soldiers and trainees of the 1st Battalion of the 48th Infantry Regiment at Fort Leonard Wood were tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive for 70 of them.
Officials said the tests were done over a two-day period and most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation and are under quarantine.
Officials said all impacted facilities have been sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines.
