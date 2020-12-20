(CNN/WVLT) --- A 7-year-old boy saved his baby sister from their burning Tennessee home, climbing through a window from the outside into her bedroom and pulling her to safety.
Chris and Nicole Davidson, both former firefighters, couldn't get to the bedroom where their 22-month-0ld daughter was because of flames in the living room, Nicole told WVLT-TV. They were able to grab their sons from their rooms before exiting the burning home.
Once they realized they couldn't get into their daughter's room, that's when Eli — with a boost from dad — sprung into action, climbing through a window from the outside into her room, the station reported. The house is a total loss.
“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad,’" Eli said. "And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.