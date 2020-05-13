ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 7-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys are accused of breaking into a north St. Louis house Tuesday evening. The 7-year-old was shot by the homeowner during the attempted burglary.
The call initially came into police as a shooting.
St. Louis police said a man was at his house in the 1800 block of North 20th Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood around 6 p.m. He told police he heard banging and glass break from the back of his house.
Police said the homeowner feared for his life and started shooting at the burglars. Police said the burglary suspects took off.
In the shooting, the 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg and one of the 12-year-old boys was hit by debris in the wrist. Both boys were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third boy was not hurt.
