ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and a 7-year-old girl were killed in a double shooting Sunday night in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man and 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming were shot inside a parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue just after 8 p.m.
The man died on the scene and the Fleming was taken to a hospital where she later died. The man is in his late 20s or early 30s. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
This happened in the eastern part of the Central West End neighborhood, near Midtown. Several restaurants and businesses are in this area. Retreat Gastropub and Narwhal's closed their doors early because of the double shooting.
"Absolutely heartbroken tonight over the senseless killings of these two people — especially this young child caught up in a deadly dispute among adults," Mayor Lyda Krewson said on twitter.
This double homicide brings the city's total murders to 16 so far this year. The child shot on Sunday is the second one under 17 to be killed in the city.
No other information was released. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
