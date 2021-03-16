(WGCL) -- Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant confirmed that four females, all believed to be Asian, were shot and killed at two spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Three victims were found at Gold Spa and one was found at Aromatherapy Spa.
Police are still seeking a suspect and possible motive at this time. Police arrived at the locations following robbery calls.
Earlier Tuesday, a shooting at a massage parlor left three people dead and two injured in Cherokee County.
That incident occurred at the Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth. The victims were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment.
"I’ve had conversations with Cherokee County. It is too early to for us to make that connection right now," said Chief Bryant.
Authorities are unsure if the incidents in Cherokee County and Atlanta are linked. This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
