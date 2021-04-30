ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, after a multi-car crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Soulard Friday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said about seven cars were involved in the crash. Two people were trapped and crews were able to get them out. Seven people were treated on the scene and/or taken to hospitals. Officials said two of them were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the crash happened after 4:30 p.m. past Jefferson and before Lafayette. This is near the I-44, I-55 split. Crews estimate the three left lanes will remain closed for a few hours.
