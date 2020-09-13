ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Seven people were arrested in St. Charles County after a protest Sunday night.
Officials with the St. Charles Police Department said the protest started near the intersection of Lombard and Beale Street at 6 p.m. and ended outside the police department.
At some point protestors blocked the roadway in front of the department and officers told them to disperse just after 8 p.m. and then a final order was made at around 8:43 p.m. Protesters refused and seven people were arrested for property damage, assault on a law enforcement officer and refusal to disperse.
The protest was organized by the group Expect Us titled "No Justice, No Peace Action."
Police said those arrested were booked and later released. The department said officers will be seeking charges.
No protesters or officers were injured.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.