FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The George Floyd protest in Ferguson took a turn Saturday night as people started throwing rocks and fireworks at the Ferguson Police Department.

News 4 crews saw people throw several items at the building just before 10:30 p.m. Several windows of the police station were shattered. Tear gas was deployed by officers as more fireworks were set off by the demonstrators.

The protest had been peaceful throughout the day until late Saturday. An organizer of the day's peaceful protest told the group the planned marches were done, and for everyone to go home, around 10:00 p.m. Many people left, but others arrived, News 4 crews said. Some people were seen pulling baseball bats out of a car around 10:30 p.m. and then used to smash the building's windows.

The City of Ferguson issued a midnight curfew as a result of the disturbance.

The St. Louis County Police Department said a total of seven officers suffered minor injuries. Four of them were treated at the scene and the other three were taken to a hospital. Police said no one has been arrested as of 4:30 a.m. At least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged by items thrown by protesters. A bullet damaged one of the cars, according to officials.

Once the protests turned violent, dozens of officers, dressed in riot gear, went to the scene. St. Louis County Police said several gunshots were heard throughout the night in the area.