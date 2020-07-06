ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least 24 people were shot during the Fourth of July weekend in St. Louis City and seven of the victims died from their injuries.
FRIDAY
The first shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge where police found a man shot at the Quick Shop Market. Police say the man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Two and a half hours later, police say Bander Adbel-Majed, 18, of Valley Park was shot in the 4100 block of N Grand near Fairground Park. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Just before 8:15 p.m., 17-year-old Kevon Watson, of west St. Louis, was shot in the 6000 block of Garesche. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead.
A fight in the 900 block of Manhattan Place ended with a 20-year-old woman shot in the face, police said. The 20-year-old, a 19-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were fighting with three other girls around 9:30 p.m. During the altercation, the 20-year-old was shot and the two other teens were pistol-whipped by one of the suspects.
SATURDAY
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was found fatally shot inside a car in the 700 block of Thrush.
Officers found John Young III, 42, shot in the 4600 block of S. Spring just after 11:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Antonio Carter, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Just before 6 p.m., a man was walking near Martin Luther King and Taylor when he hear gunshots. A bullet struck him in the hip, officials said. He arrived to an area hospital for treatment but couldn't give police a suspect description.
Cameron Caterr, 18, was found shot just after 7 p.m. on a sidewalk near DeBaliviere and Delmar on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A shooting in the Vandeventer neighborhood left a child in critical condition. Someone drove the 4-year-old to a local hospital after being shot in the head near Page and Pendelton. Officers say the child may have been shot by a stray bullet.
Moments later, detectives were called to the St. Louis Fire Department Engine House No. 24 after a man who had been shot in the arm arrived around 10:50 p.m. He was initially shot just a mile away in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue near Interstate 70.
Officials said another man arrived at the fire department but it is unclear if he was shot or hit with shrapnel.
Three people were found shot in the 1100 block of East Gano near Interstate 70 around 11:15 p.m. One of the victims was a 7-year-old girl.
A 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet in Murphy Park and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of Hogan at around 11:20 p.m.
The final shooting on Fourth of July happened near 15th and Biddle. A man in his early 20's was shot in the leg.
SUNDAY
A man was standing in front of his driveway in the 800 block of Wall Street when he was shot in the arm around 12:40 a.m.
At 1 p.m., people in a silver car pulled up in front of a woman and shot her in the arm in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Blvd.
Just before 7 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 18-year-old woman was shot in the face and a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand in the 1400 block of Peabody Ct.
A man in his 30s was shot in the face while in a car in the 1400 block of Angelica just before 8:30 p.m. in North City. Officers said the man was shot in the head and died from his injuries.
At around 10:15 p.m., two men aged 37 showed up at a hospital. One of them was shot in the arm and the other shot in the leg. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant during a drug deal.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
