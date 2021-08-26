COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Seven juveniles were taken into custody following car break-ins and a pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Columbia police department, authorities were alerted to several individuals trying to break into vehicles on Victor Street in Waterloo at 2:55 a.m.
The suspects ran from officers and fled northbound on Route 3 in two vehicles. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department pursued a stolen 2017 Volkswagen Passat and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
Officers deployed spike strips at the intersection of Route 3 and Carl Street. The Jeep stopped near Route 3 and Wedgewood and the Volkswagen crashed into a field near D Road and Bluff Road. All the occupants of both vehicles then ran on foot, police said.
Seven juveniles from St. Louis were located and taken into custody within the next several hours. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention facility in Belleville. Columbia police said the juveniles range from 10 to 17 years old. A loaded .22 gun was found and several 9mm bullets as well.
The Columbia Police Department wants to remind citizens to always lock their vehicles and report any suspicious behavior.
