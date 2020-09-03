Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson conducts his daily coronavirus briefing from the doorway of his office inside the state Capitol Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson announced he will lift some restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the reopening of some businesses and other activities starting on May 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — More than 7,000 college-age people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since colleges and universities opened for the fall semester, fueling spikes in cases in college towns across the state.

Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that one-day positive test rates in some college towns are as high as 45% for people in the 18-24 age group.

That’s more than eight times the national positivity rate of 5.5% for people of all ages, according to the seven-day average from The Covid Tracking Project operated by Johns Hopkins University.

Parson notes that none of the college-age students have become seriously ill, but he acknowledges that worry persists.

