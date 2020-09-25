ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Friday but this protest was not prompted by the Breonna Taylor case.
These marchers want court reforms, with some saying they believe their family members have been railroaded by the legal system. One of the groups behind the rally was the Atlanta-based "FAIR” - Fighting Against Institutionalized Railroading.
Among the speakers Friday was a 6th grader from the Denver area, 11-year-old Nicholas Evans.
“I've reached a lot of people in Colorado and they've heard my words,” Evans said, who first addressed the crowd at a rally this past June in Aurora. “Now in St. Louis to let other people hear me and the causes I support.”
Among the crowd were members of Orlando Fields' family.
“My brother,” Sharday Gibbs said, “was sentenced to 227 years at just 15 years old in this courtroom 17 years ago.”
Fields was said to be a gang member and convicted along with three others for his role in what police called a three-day crime spree in the summer of 2003. It included carjackings, a shooting and a South City man shot to death. His family disputes whether he received a fair trial.
“I've had to deal with almost 20 years of my life suffering, worrying; how can I make things better,” Rochelle Fields said.
