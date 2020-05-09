MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus remain on the rise at nursing homes around the country and the virus has infected 510 residents and claimed 69 lives at nursing homes in Illinois counties in News 4's viewing area.
The 69 people who have died make up more than half of the deaths in the 15 counties News 4 reaches.
As of Saturday, St. Clair County carries the most number of cases at 223 and the most deaths at 28. Four fountains in St. Clair County has the most cases at 93. Edwardsville Care Center in Madison County accounts for the most cases in the county at 91.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems. The New York Times reports about a fifth of virus deaths in the United States are connected to nursing facilities.
Illinois' total cases reached 76,133 on Saturday and 3,357 people have died from the virus statewide. In News 4's viewing area, 1,751 people have been infected and 117 people have died.
Here's a break down of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in Illinois according to the Department of Public Health:
St. Clair County has a total of 223 cases and 28 deaths.
- Four Fountains: 93 cases and 13 deaths.
- Memorial Care Center: 43 cases and five deaths.
- BRIA of Belleville: 22 cases and two deaths.
- Lebanon Care Center: 34 cases and seven deaths.
- BRIA of Cahokia: Seven cases and no deaths.
- St. Pauls: Six cases and one death.
- Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville: Six cases and no deaths.
- Help at Home in O'Fallon: Five cases and no deaths.
- TDL Incorporated in Belleville: Four cases and no deaths.
- Colonnade: Three cases and no deaths.
Madison County has a total of 122 cases and 24 deaths.
- Edwardsville Care Center: 91 cases and 17 deaths.
- Eden Village Care Center: 31 cases and seven deaths.
Clinton County has a total of 117 cases and seven deaths.
- Carlyle Healthcare Center: 67 cases and seven deaths.
- Warren G Murray Developmental Center: 47 cases and no deaths.
- Clinton Manor Living Facility: Three cases and no deaths.
Monroe County has a total of 38 cases and 10 deaths.
- Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living: 35 cases and 10 deaths.
- Oak Hill: Three cases and no deaths.
Macoupin County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Heritage Health: Four cases and no deaths.
Randolph County has a total of four cases and no deaths.
- Cedarhurst of Sparta: Two cases and no deaths.
- Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: Two cases and no deaths.
Montgomery County has a total of two cases and no deaths.
- Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center: Two cases and no deaths.
