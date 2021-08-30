NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old boy in connection to an armed burglary in north St. Louis Sunday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gimblin Street at 9 p.m. in the Baden neighborhood. A 68-year-old woman told police an 18-year-old relative broke into her home and demanded money. When she refused, the teen allegedly grabbed a knife and ordered her to give him cash again.
The teen ran away after the 68-year-old was able to disarm him. No one was injured during the incident.
