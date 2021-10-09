JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Bonne Terre woman was killed in a Jefferson County crash late Saturday morning.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Mary Weinkein, 66, was driving in the right lane of northbound US 67 south of Mt. Olive Road when the right rear tire blew out around 11:45 a.m.
She overcorrected and drove to the left. The 2003 Chevrolet Tracker overturned and Weinkein was thrown out of the car. She died from her injuries.
Troopers said a 15-year-old male was in the car with her. His injuries were minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.