St. Louis City leaders have approved $1.5 million to fix the faulty lock system that allowed a group of inmates to escape their cells and riot at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two dozen inmates at St. Louis City’s Justice Center have been given their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a spokesperson with Mayor Lyda Krewson's office, a total of 65 inmates have qualified due to either their age or underlying conditions to receive the vaccine. On Thursday, 22 inmates were vaccinated after giving their consent.
City of St. Louis officials have responded to the advocacy groups who voiced concerns about conditions at the City Justice Center (CJC) following a riot over the weekend.
St. Louis County has already vaccinated its high-risk inmates. In Illinois, inmates will be getting their vaccines sometime this week. Jails are vaccinating to prevent outbreaks from inmates to guards.
