ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two dozen inmates at St. Louis City’s Justice Center have been given their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a spokesperson with the mayor’s office, a total of 65 inmates have qualified due to either their age or underlying conditions.
St. Louis County has already vaccinated its high-risk inmates. In Illinois, inmates will soon be getting their vaccines sometime this week. Jails are vaccinating to prevent outbreaks from inmates to guards.
