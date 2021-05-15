ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 64-year-old was taken into custody after shooting a man who hit him with a rake during an argument in the Central West End Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 64-year-old was in an argument with a 38-year-old man. The younger man left the area and then came back to the 4200 block of Westminster Place with a rake and hit the older man with it, causing cuts and scratches. The older man then pulled out his gun and shot the 38-year-old.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The 64-year-old man refused medical treatment and was taken into custody.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.