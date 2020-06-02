ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 62-year-old man has died almost a month after being beaten in his home in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
St. Louis police said William Nick was in his home in the 5400 block of Delmar with three other people on May 8 when two men broke into his home. Police said the two men showed up due to “personal matters.” One of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at the found people inside the house.
The second suspect then allegedly beat Nick several times in the head with his fist.
The two men then took off from the scene.
Nick was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died on May 29.
No one else was hurt in the burglary.
