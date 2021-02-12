ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was stabbed at a Dollar Tree store in St. Peters Thursday afternoon.
According to St. Peters police, officers responded to 6670 Mexico Road at 12:30 p.m. They found a 35-year-old woman inside the store with stab wounds to her head and hand.
Before police arrived, bystanders had restrained the suspect. on Friday, police identified the suspect as Hoa Banh, 62, of St. Peters. Banh was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation and then was returned to police custody.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from an area hospital.
Investigators say Banh and the woman did not know each other nor did have any kind of communication prior to the assault. According to police, Banh is currently being held at St. Charles County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
