62-year-old killed head-on Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Winfield, Mo. man killed in a crash on Highway W Saturday has been identified.
Troopers said Keith Canter, 62, of Winfield, Mo., was driving in the 2900 block of Highway W when his Ford Escape sideswiped a Honda Accord. The Ford then rammed into a Buick Envision head-on.
Canter died from his injuries as he arrived to a local hospital.
