$62 million overhaul of I-70 corridor in St. Charles County progressing, as business owners are 'cautiously optimistic'

ST. CHARLES COUNRT (KMOV.com) - A $62 million improvement project to one of the country's oldest sections of interstate could begin before the end of the year.
Last week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced the selection of Millstone Weber LLC for its design-build project of Interstate 70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds.
Millstone Weber LLC is teaming up with Parsons Transportation Group Inc. for the project proposal, which aims to improve connectivity, safety and congestions problems within the four mile corridor of I-70. Tom Blair, St. Louis District Engineer for MoDOT, said the project details can be broken down into several parts.
First, the current plan includes maintaining the existing two-way outer road system between Cave Springs and Fairgrounds.
It also includes building a new two-way north outer road between Zumbehl Road and Route 94. Additionally, a new one-way north outer road will be created to connect Fairgrounds to Route 94. New interchanges will be constructed at Cave Springs Road and Zumbehl Road to address safety and congestion problems. Lastly, the plan calls for adding a 10-foot-wide shared used path for pedestrians and bicyclists at both new interchanges.
The maintaining of the existing two-way outer road between Cave Springs and Zumbehl has been an issue of contention for many residents and business owners who sit along West Clay St., the northern outer road. Paul Schifano, owner of Petropolis Pet Care in St. Charles, said converting the existing two-lane road into a one-way would be catastrophic for business.
"If that were the case, I think we'd lose half of our customers, because having to go all the way around just to get here or return is just a horrible concept," he said.
Ongoing conversations with a MODOT representative over the last six months have proved productive, he said, as the newest proposal appears to have removed the plan for the outer road conversion.
"We believe they changed their priorities to consider the businesses and the residents and the emergencies going on," he said. "Such that, they're trying to improve that and not just trying to get people from New York to California."
Dan Grosvenor, owner of 5 Star Auto Plaza, shares similar sentiments with Schifano. He's been at his current location along West Clay St. for eight years and said he's fallen victim to a one-way road before.
"It happened at my last location on Highway 94 during the 364 project," he said. "I've lived through it. I drastically saw all of my traffic, the ability for people outside the area to navigate through there to even try to find us. So, first hand I lived through what it can do to a business and that's a big reason we moved to this location."
When he relocated, he said he asked MoDOT if there were any plans on the horizon for converting West Clay Street into a one-way.
"At that time, they told me there were no plans for it, so I was surprised with this project and that idea was presented last year," he said.
Townhalls with MoDOT officials and general pushback from business owners and nearby residents have helped to change the course of the project, he said. Still, both men said they're cautiously optimistic about the current plans remaining firm.
We took their concerns about major changes to Blair at MODOT.
"It's not likely, we don't have a real big trend of radically changing what the highway commission has reviewed and approved but there are always tweaks," Blair said.
The four-mile section of roadway sees more than 100,000 cars everyday and within the last five years, has seen 3,000 crashes. MoDOT reports the crash rate within the corridor is higher than the average crash rate.
$10 million of the $62 million project will be directly from St. Charles County taxpayers. A St. Charles County spokesperson said assessed property values have increased 30 percent in the last 10 years. However, the homes and properties along the four-mile corridor from Fairgrounds to Cave Springs has only grown about 7 percent.
