ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A $62 million MODOT project designed to enhance safety and efficiency along a section of I-70 in St. Charles County is being met with concern by some local business owners.
The project, known as the I-70 Fairgrounds to Cave Springs Design-Build, was paused in January after a public comment period brought in a flood of suggestions, comments and concern from residents.
It prompted MODOT to publish another survey on Monday, offering more specific questions based on feedback it received in December and January. Residents can take part in that survey here.
"There are lots of different solutions that could be brought to the table to address the problems of safety and efficiency, but we're also interested in supporting connectivity for local homes and businesses," said Tom Blair, a District Engineer for MoDOT.
The project consists of about four miles of roadway between Fairgrounds Road, just west of the Blanchette Bridge and Cave Springs Road.
Because the project is a "design-build" process, MoDOT will collect proposals from local and national firms and ultimately choose one design to move forward with. As a result, Blair said MoDOT can't pinpoint what the final solution will look like.
Blair said overwhelmingly, local connectivity is the primary concern that is traditionally brought forth by residents. This project is no different.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the county wants to see the four-mile corridor continue to thrive. Over the last ten years, he said properties along I-70 throughout the entire county have seen property values rise by 33 percent. However, he said within the stretch between Fairgrounds Road and Cave Springs Road, the number is closer to 7 percent.
"We want to learn from the lessons that others have learned in the past that if you don't keep your road system up to date and you don't provide the kind of access people need, then you're likely to see the same kind of decline," Ehlmann said.
MoDOT said of the $62 million dollar project, $10 million is comprised of St. Charles County taxpayer dollars.
One possible solution currently on the table is converting the outer road between Fairgrounds Road and Cave Springs to a one-way road. Some experts said it could alleviate congestion on overpasses and exit ramps. The prospect has business owners along the outer road concerned.
"It's all about drive time," said Paul Schifano, owner of Petropolis. "If cars, customers, employees or emergency vehicles can't get here in time it's really a detriment. I think from prior examples, there's a real chance businesses like mine might have to close down."
Schifano opened Petropolis last June, offering grooming, lodging and daycare for dogs.
"We want to be thought of along with the people going from California to Florida, local businesses and homeowners want to make sure they're taken care of as well," he said.
About a quarter mile up the road, Megan Crockett, whose family owns St. Andrews Mini Mart, said a changeover to a one-way road would be detrimental to her bottom line.
"We're a business of convenience and if you make inconvenient to get to us and they're going to move on to another location," Crockett said.
Both Crockett and Schifano said they support the overall project and agree upgrades in safety and efficiency need to be made. However, they do not agree with the proposal to convert the outer road and have had numerous meetings with MODOT to ensure their voices are heard.
MODOT hopes to select a design by the end of May.
