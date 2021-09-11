NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A 61-year-old man was shot while driving in north St. Louis late Friday night.
According to police, the man was driving in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante in the Kingsway East neighborhood when he was shot in the head at 9 p.m. and then crashed into a building.
He was critically injured. Anyone with information about the shooting should call St. Louis City Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.