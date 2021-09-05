ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 60-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting in north St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 5100 block of Wells at 9 p.m. in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said he was shot in the stomach and leg. He was barely conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital.
No other information was released.
