ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in the county jumped 35% in the last week. According to Page, the county now averages 90 new cases a day. A few weeks ago, the number of daily new cases was in the 20s.

“The new Delta variant is driving these numbers at a faster clip than our vaccination rate, and that’s not good math, and it’s a formula for rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations here,” he said.

Page stressed that vaccinations are the solution to avoid increased hospitalizations. He said beds at hospitals are being filled with COVID-19 patients who have not received the vaccine. According to Page, 60% of people in the region are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I get it, teens feel invincible, I’m young, I’m healthy, COVID won’t get me, that’s the common refrain,” said Page. “But, let me add this, you can get very sick from COVID-19. This new Delta variant is even more contagious, and you can have the virus and not know it. You can bring it home to your parents, to your grandparents, anyone who’s not vaccinated, and that’s not a burden I would want to carry at any age.”

Because it can take more than a month to fully be vaccinated against COVID-19 Page said now is the time to get students vaccinated. He stressed that free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all three permanent health department clinics. When asked about mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, Page said at this point vaccines are voluntarily in most places, but parents should check with schools to see if that will be changing.