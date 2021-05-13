MURRYSVILLE, PA. (KDKA) – Murrysville, Pennsylvania police say as of now this looks like a terrible accident but one that could have been much worse if not for a quick-thinking 6-year-old.
The life and death drama played out at a home in the 5200 block of Sardis Road when a 911 call came in for a potential drowning. The 9-month-old, who family said is very mobile, bulled through baby gates and climbed into a full 55-gallon fish tank.
“The mother was at the rear door of the house just outside the house. They were going in and out of the house off and on checking on the child,” said Murrysville Police Department Det. Sgt. Tom Kusinsky.
When first responders arrived at the home, the baby boy was on the floor, his skin blue and no sign of a pulse.
The mother of the infant said her 6-year-old son was the one who let her know what happened. “The big brother actually pulls little brother from the tank and runs out and gets mom. Mom comes in and calls 911,” Kusinsky said.
Paramedics were able to get the child breathing again. He was flown to a children’s hospital for further treatment.
According to the federal government, at least 50 children drown a year as a result of falling into buckets, toilets, bathtubs and several in large fish tanks.
