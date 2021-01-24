ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "Good morning St. Louis" is what you'll hear from 6-year-old Noah Jelenovic every morning at 9 a.m.
Noah's mom, Shanique, said Noah wakes up every morning ready to give his daily forecast to his more than 1,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook.
Noah never misses a day. Shanique said she had to bargain with him to take off Christmas Day. Noah said his love for the weather started when his mom took away his games.
"Mom took all of the games off of my phone," Noah said. "But I have the weather app and it was an animation, so I liked it."
He liked it so much, he asked to start a daily weather update for the people of St. Louis. His mom bought a backdrop and a microphone and the daily posts took off.
"Yesterday, we were at the grocery store and someone recognized him and took his picture and he was so excited," Shanique said.
Noah now gets about 100 regular views each day and was recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
"He's a really happy kid, it's really hard to be sad around Noah," Shanique said. "He's such a happy kid."
Shanique hopes to raise money for Noah's equipment and future college tuition. She created a Venmo and Cashapp account for Noah, @GoodMorningNoah to collect donations.
