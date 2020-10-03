LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A rollover crash in Lincoln County left six teens injured Friday evening.
Just before 7:30p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving his Toyota Camry westbound on Route JJ west of Homestead Lane when it veered off the road and overturned.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said five teenage passengers were also inside the car. A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
Three other passengers, a 13-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.
According to MSHP, only the driver and one passenger were wearing seatbelts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.