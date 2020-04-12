FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six residents of a Festus long-term care facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials from Festus Manor Care Center informed the Jefferson County Health Department on Sunday that six residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the residents will be taken to a hospital if the facility can't provide the needed care.
Staff members are screened daily before starting a shift and anyone who shows symptoms is sent home.
Festus Manor is one of several care facilities in the area with coronavirus cases. Cases have been reported at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation center in St. Charles and at Life Care Center in St. Louis City.
There are currently 124 people infected with the novel coronavirus in the Jefferson County. Three people have died so far.
