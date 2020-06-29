BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three teens and three adults are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Wednesday evening in Belleville, police say.
The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of West Washington Street around 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, police identified the victim as Demauryon V. Smith. He died from a gunshot to his torso.
Police said they arrested two suspects on Friday and four were arrested Saturday. Charges have been filed against the following people:
Keandre D. Hollins, 21, of Champaign was charged with 1st degree murder, armed violence
Olivia R. Willey, 19, of Champaign was charged with 1st degree murder, armed violence
Nicholas A. Lester,17, of Belleville was charged with 1st degree murder, attempted robbery
Nolan R. Birge, 18, of O'Fallon, IL was charged with 1st degree murder, attempted robbery
Tarik M. Horton, 19, of Belleville was charged with 1st degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery
Marquis C. Triplett, 16, of Belleville was charged with 1st degree murder, attempted armed robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 ext. 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
