FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Six men from Missouri and Illinois are facing federal charges for attempting to engage in sexual activity with minors following an undercover FBI operation.
The cases are a result of an FBI-led operation that involved multiple federal and state law enforcement agencies. The crimes allegedly took place in the Southern District of Illinois. Authorities said the men used the internet to entice someone under the age of 17 to engage in unlawful sexual activity and travel to a specific location to engage in sexual acts with a minor. Some of the accused allegedly traveled across state lines or offered to pay for sex, which led to additional charges. During the two-day undercover operation, no actual minors were harmed, authorities said.
“Children are vulnerable to sexual exploitation across the internet,” said U.S. Attorney Weinhoeft. “That’s why we are continually updating our investigative techniques and casting a wide net over a variety of online applications and other internet platforms where children are at risk. To anyone who would prey on our kids, know this: law enforcement is watching, and you will be caught.”
Godfrey C. Hubbard, 52, of Sorento, Illinois, Justin Schneider, 33, of Edwardsville, Michael James Smith, 39, of Barnhart, and James Tiroch, 37, of Florissant are each charged with attempted enticement of a minor. In addition to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor, Eric E. Hamilton, II, 22, of Maryland Heights, was charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Christopher M. Simmons, 30, of St. Louis, is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a child, attempted enticement of a minor, and traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
If convicted, each of the defendants can face at least 10 years in prison and could receive as much as life behind bars. Traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The charges also carry a possible lifetime term of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.