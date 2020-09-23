FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Six protesters were arrested outside the Florissant Police Department Wednesday night, according to police.
A group of protesters walked out onto Lindbergh/Highway 67 and blocked the road. Officers said they gave three orders to disperse but the demonstrators refused to comply.
Police said they then entered the crowd and made six arrests. A protester reportedly threw a large firework at the officers, but nobody was injured.
Protesters also marched in downtown St. Louis. About 90 minutes after protesters marched through the area and ended at the steps Old Courthouse, a small fire was set at police headquarters in downtown St. Louis.
Protestors marched through @downtownstlouis and have ended at the steps of the Old Courthouse. #SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/jsVTBvCD9C— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) September 24, 2020
The protests took place hours after Kentucky authorities announced that several Louisville police officers would not be indicted for their role in Breonna Taylor's death. One of the officers was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor's home.
In Louisville, Taylor's hometown, two officers were shot and wounded during demonstrations regarding the grand jury decision. A suspect was taken into custody.
