ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Verizon and AT&T were set to launch their new 5G service on Wednesday, but agreed to hold off on activating the service at cellphone towers within two miles of airports. Airlines have raised concerns that the 5G radio signals could interfere with the navigational systems on airplanes.
News 4 spoke with associate professor of electrical engineering, Kurt Kosbar, Ph.D., at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
"I believe they're looking for more time and more thorough testing before they turn on all these 5G transmitters close to airports," Kosbar said.
5G, the fifth generation of cellphone technology, promises to provide much faster speeds for data and video.
The frequencies set aside for 5G service are close to the frequencies used by altimeters on some planes. Kosbar said the concern is about the times a plane is landing in low visibility and pilots must rely on their instruments.
"A failure of a system to give an accurate reading, especially when the aircraft is coming in for a landing. It could have very serious consequences," Kosbar said.
Airlines have warned of "catastrophic" delays and cancellations if 5G is activated near airports. Kosbar said he understands the airlines having an abundance of caution and wanting to be sure of no interference, but said he's confident 5G and air travel can coexist.
"But personally, I don't have any fear that the electronics are going to fail in a way that would put my safety at risk," he said.
The concern is with older equipment on planes that isn't as good at filtering out other signals. Airlines have said it would take some time to replace the older equipment.
Travelers said they hope the airlines and cell service providers get things worked out.
"I would hope they figure it out sooner rather than later but I'm not scared to fly regardless," said Michael Davis.
2022 marks the beginning of 5G service and the end of 3G service. Sometime during the year all cellphone service providers will turn off the 20-year old service and that means 3G flip phones will no longer work.
The Wood River Police Department posted an alert on its Facebook page about the change so older residents who still use a flip phone won't find themselves unable to call 911 in an emergency.
Joe Petrokovich is the Wood River Police Department's 911 supervisor and the chairman of the Madison County Emergency Telephone System.
"If you have something that's older than just a few years old, I would say contact AT&T, Verizon, whatever platform you use, contact with them and just see exactly what type of service you have and if you need to upgrade," Petrokovich said.
The end of 3G could also affect some older smart watches and tablets, plus turn off some cars' ability to call first responders in the event of an accident.
