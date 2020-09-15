SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by two suspects who tried to set his car on fire overnight.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Vista Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Detectives said a 58-year-old man saw a man pouring a flammable liquid on his car just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the victim tried to confronted him, he started to run away while another suspect appeared and started shooting at him.
The 58-year-old was shot twice in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspects are still at large. Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
