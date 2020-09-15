Ambulance Generic

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot by two suspects who tried to set his car on fire overnight.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Vista Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. 

Detectives said a 58-year-old man saw a man pouring a flammable liquid on his car just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the victim tried to confronted him, he started to run away while another suspect appeared and started shooting at him.

The 58-year-old was shot twice in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects are still at large. Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.