ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 57-year-old woman was punched during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood Monday night.
Two women were standing next to a 2016 Ford Fusion in the 3900 block of Wilmington when two men approached them just before 11 p.m.
One of the men pointed a gun at the women and announced a robbery. When the 57-year-old refused to hand over her property, one of the suspects punched her and she fell to the ground, according to police.
Both suspects then got into the Ford Fusion and drove away.
The woman who was punched refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing.
