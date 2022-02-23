57-year-old died 6 months after North City shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 57-year-old Spanish Lake man shot in north St. Louis has died six months later, police said.
Curtis Banks, 57, of Spanish Lake, was found in an alley in the 3500 block of Clarence Ave on July 27, 2021. He was shot several times in the leg. The 57-year-old was hospitalized for treatment.
On Jan. 10, Banks died from his injuries in a rehab center. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.