NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— Police are searching for a robbery trio who attacked and robbed a 55-year-old woman early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
A 55-year-old woman was approached by three women, between the ages of 20 and 30, in the 6100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive who tried to steal her purse. During the struggle, one of the women hit the victim in the face and head with a brick.
The trio then jumped in a blue minivan with the purse and a cell phone before speeding off. The 55-year-old was treated at the scene.
