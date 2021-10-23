JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a St. Louis man killed in crash on southbound Interstate 55 Friday evening.
At 7:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Cruze rear-ended a Lance Cali Classic 50 motorscooter on at mile marker 181. The impact knocked the driver, Dante Trice, 54, of St. Louis, off the motorcycle. Troopers said Trice was then hit by a tractor trailer.
