ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 53-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed in unincorporated St. Louis County Monday night.
Norma Monsivais, 53, of St. Louis, was hit by a 2018 Audi around 9:00 p.m. in the 10700 block of Page Ave. near Warson, which is in unincorporated St. Louis, just east of Maryland Heights. The driver of the Audi stayed on the scene, police said.
Monsivais later died from her injuries. An Accident reconstruction team is handling investigating.
