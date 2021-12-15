ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Applications for a $500 stimulus check will begin Saturday, four months after St. Louis City leaders signed off on spending more than $135 million in federal Covid relief.
Applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the area's median income, which is $42,000. They also have to prove that they lost income during the pandemic. An in-person application event will be held at St. Louis Community College in Forest Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who can't fill out the online application.
An appointment is needed for the in-person application and can be made by calling 866-948-3742. The appointments will take about 30 minutes.
Eligible residents have to have lived in St. Louis for at least a year. Only one person per household is eligible to receive the payment.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said this is the first in a number of social efforts to combat poverty in the city. Jones said this stimulus check will help 9,300 St. Louis families.
