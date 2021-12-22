$500 cash assistance for St. Louis City paused after 10,000 applications submitted

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Since the portal opened on Dec. 18, St. Louis City residents have signed up to apply for a $500 cash assistance.
As of Wednesday, over 10,000 applications were submitted. The influx of sign-ups prompted the United Way of Greater St. Louis to pause the portal so they can process and review the current submittals.
“These payments will go far in helping 9,300 families make ends meet, and we’ve seen an outstanding response as we look to invest in our neighborhoods in this new and innovative way,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The program will remain until funding for those 9,300 families have been exhausted. The funding is part of the $135 million relief package from the American Rescue Plan Act
The requirements to apply for the $500 check are that you must be a city resident, earn at or below 80 percent of the area median income and must have also suffered loss of income due to COVID-19.
Accompanied by the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Jones will provide more information during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
