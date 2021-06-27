UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Once the rain takes a break from St. Louis, dozens of boys and girls in St. Louis County will be able to get out and ride around on new bikes.
All Nations Church led the effort to raise money to buy bicycles for 50 children from the University City School district. Watch the above video for the full story.
