ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Half of Missouri's 18 and older population has initiated their vaccination against the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, 50% of Missouri's adults have had at least one vaccine shot and 41.5% of them are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, after more than a year into the deadly pandemic. According to Missouri's health department, 39.4% of the state's total population is fully vaccinated as health care workers have administered over 4.2 million vaccine doses since December 2020.
The seven-day average of administered doses has been declining since reaching a record high in the beginning of April. Missouri administered the most doses on April 9 for a total of 82,505 vaccine shots. The state averaged 54,745 doses a day that week.
The state's data for the most recent days is incomplete due to delays in reporting, but as of Friday, the seven-day average of administered doses across the state was 13,109 - a decrease of 76% from April's peak and the lowest average since mid January.
