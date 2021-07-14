FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

The initiative, called “#SleevesUpSTL,” invites 50 North County beauty salons and barbershops to work with St. Louis County Health Department officials to provide accurate vaccine information with customers. As part of the initiative, the county will provide posters, flyers and other materials for shop owners to use to talk to their clients about getting vaccinated. The Urban League is also donating thousands of masks.

“We know that barber shops and beauty salons are trusted places in many communities – places where people not only take care of their hairstyles, but also discuss current events and issues,” Dr. Page said. “We believe that vaccinations ought to be part of those conversations.”

During a press conference announcing the initiative Wednesday morning, Page was joined by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days.

St. Louis County recently issued a health advisory amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and in the state. Hospitalizations have risen, especially in southwest Missouri.