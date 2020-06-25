ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A five-year-old boy saw a devastating tragedy and decided he wanted to do something to help.
Cooper Wallweber and his family were heartbroken to learn about the deadly shooting at Applebee’s Monday night.
Cooper decided to run a lemonade stand to raise money for Kinloch volunteer firefighter Arlydia Bufford, who was one of three people shot at the St. John restaurant.
“She got shot really bad and was in the hospital,” Cooper said.
Cooper got help from his big sister Olivia.
They had planned to only stay outside for two hours along the side of the road in St. Peters.
“It was like we were a drive-thru service,” Olivia said. “It was non-stop.”
Thanks to social media posts about their lemonade stand, two hours turned into six.
“We had six officers come out, two ambulances, two fire trucks, another truck as we were leaving,” Olivia said.
One woman donated $100 and didn’t want any lemonade. She just wanted to thank Olivia and her brother.
“I broke down and cried,” Olivia said. “I didn’t know how to feel. I was just stunned. I expected maybe $100-$200 and we ended up with over $1,000.”
They ended up raising $1,132 to be exact. The Kinloch Fire Protection District even made Cooper an honorary firefighter.
Olivia and Cooper hope to meet up with Arlydia’s mom soon to give her the money.
Arlydia’s mother said she is improving everyday.
