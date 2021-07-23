ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the hand in north St. Louis Friday.
The child is believed to have shot himself in the 8600 block of Partridge around 11:45 a.m., according to St. Louis police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigating into the shooting is ongoing. This story will be updated as more details become available.
