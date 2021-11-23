ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 5-year-old who died in a Metro East house fire has been identified.
Monday, firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at the Belle Meadows Apartments on Mitchell Street around 7:15 p.m. in Alton. Five-year-old Malachi Scruggs was trapped inside the building which was engulfed with flames. Fire crews found Scruggs and he was quickly taken to the hospital where he later died.
Following the tragic death, Alton Chief of Police Marcos Pulido said the department “like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Malachi Scruggs.”
