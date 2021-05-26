ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boy was injured in north St. Louis City shooting Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 5-year-old was grazed on his back by a bullet in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood at 9 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when officers found him.
No other information was released.
