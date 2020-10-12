SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – A South Bend, Indiana family is asking for answers after an extremely scary home invasion.
The crime, which happened last Wednesday morning, was caught on security cameras and the video quickly went viral.
"What you seeing was me ironing our clothes, getting our clothes, ready to start our day,” said homeowner Tamika Reid. “You would hear me saying, ‘what is that!’”
That moment is when shots were fired and four individuals in hoodies stormed into the kitchen. At least three of the suspects were holding guns at the time.
Reid said she was terrified because her children were in the room when it happened. She was trying to keep her kids safe but her son David, 5, did his best to fight back.
“I’m just, my whole thing was my hero right here. He was trying to hit the guys. My thing was I need to get him out of the house before they do something to my son,” she said.
David was throwing toys and going after the intruders. The young boy said he was just trying to protect his mom.
“I hit him,” he said, “and I tried to throw my car at him.”
When the intruders left, no one was hurt and nothing was taken, but police are saying justice needs to be served.
“A lot of people are saying this little boy is so brave and he deserves a gold star and that’s true, he was extremely brave in this situation,” said South Bend Police Department Media Liaison Christine Karsten. “But no little boy, nobody in general should have to go through something like this so it’s really important we get those who are responsible for this heinous crime off the streets.”
